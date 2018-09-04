Rolex Is the Official Timekeeper of the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis

Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --It's been a quarter century since Citizen has been the official timekeeper of the U.S. Open Tennis. Now, the U.S. Open tennis championships have given that title to Rolex.



Excel Time Service says, "we are excited to see Rolex at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and are happy with the switch".



Rolex's 40 years commitment to tennis makes them a great fit for the United States Tennis Association. Both brands stand for precision, excellence, and performance. They both also have significant interests in the wealthy audiences each brand caters too. They value their audience and aim to satisfy their need for innovation daily. Rolex already works with some major tennis talent, many who are participating in the Open, such as Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniacki, and Grigor Dimitrov.



During the US Open, Rolex timepieces and clocks will be seen throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The signature clock affixed to the outer façade of Arthur Ashe Stadium will now be the iconic Rolex display. This is a big move for Rolex and this year will be very impactful for them



Gordon Smith, CEO & Executive Director of the USTA, said of the organization's new sponsor, "Rolex is a true champion of tennis that shares the USTA's passion for the sport. As we celebrate 50 years of the US Open, we are delighted to welcome this iconic, luxury brand as a partner and we are thankful for their support of the USTA's mission to grow the game". This year will be full of change and excitement and Rolex is the precursor to all that is coming up this year.



With this recent news, Excel Time Service has gained even more pride in being an authorized watch fixer repair service center for Rolex in the great Miami, FL / Coral Gables, FL area, as well as for and many other high-end brands.



Just like Rolex, Excel Time Service believes in "precision, excellence and performance" when it comes to quality watch repair services. Since 2006, Excel Time Service proudly stands for quality workmanship and courteous customer service.



