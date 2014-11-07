Roll off Container Rental Company Galaxy Transfer Dumpsters on the Dangers of Burning Trash

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --Almost half of the trash produced by people around the world is burned. While this practice significantly reduces the amount of solid waste that goes into landfills, it also creates a serious problem for air quality and climate change if it is burned outside a certified waste facility.



Environmentalists, climatologists, and scientists studying the effects of pollution have remarked on the dangers of unregulated trash burning in several studies and articles.



Galaxy Transfer Dumpsters, a dumpster rental company that serves the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. areas, and a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc., recently spoke out about the dangers of burning trash, and drew attention to some recent key scientific findings on the subject. A study led by Christine Wiedinmyer, an atmospheric scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has garnered the most attention. Her study, published in Environmental Science and Technology magazine, was the first to relate that 40 percent of the world’s trash was being burned, which amounts to over 1 billion tons of trash burned per year.



“In America, we have waste management programs and systems in place to ensure that our trash is disposed of safely,” says a Galaxy Transfer Dumpsters representative. “While we can provide affordable dumpster rentals here in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., developing countries don’t always have a waste disposal infrastructure in place. And unless we draw attention to this problem, nothing will be done about it.”



A few of the potential threats caused by the burning of trash include heavy air pollution, release of heavy metals into water sources, increased carbon emissions, and aggravated global warming. The problems facing humans include lung diseases, allergies, and various air and water pollution problems. Galaxy Transfer Dumpsters notes that while the study deals with waste management in developing countries, the effects of burning trash are global.



More information on the issue of burning trash can be found online, in the study published in Environmental Science and Technology magazine. In addition, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides information on and solutions for proper waste management techniques.



