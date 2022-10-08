Roll out Big with Retractable Banner Stands by Rayacom

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Budget-friendly and people-friendly, the new retractable banner stand from Rayacom is engineered to fit everyone's needs . It's easy to carry and store, supremely portable, and a wonderful medium for short, catchy messages delivered in a sensibly simple one-size-fits all-format. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product/retractable-banner-stand/



Too much customization confuses customers—they don't understand diffrences or even where to start. Rayacom makes it easy. These stand-up banners offer 33?x79? of design space and are printed in full colour on one side of a durable 13-oz matted vinyl with a semi-gloss finish.



For extra ease, Rayacom provides downloadable templates that allow clients to customize a design. However, a fill team of on in-house designers are available to customers who want a more branded, customized look.



With turnaround in one to three business days, this light and portable carry banner simplifies set up and take down. Forget about loose parts, complex assembly, and bulky storage. Raycom's budget-friendly retractable banner is designed with businesses in mind . It displays beautifully and then rolls way compact and light.



For outstanding retractable banner stands that offer quality, durability, and value, Rayacom has made the process faster and more affordable.



Call 1-877-75PRINT (77468) to get started or visit Rayacom's Retractable Banner Page to order online.



About Rayacom

Rayacom is Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services. Our full range of digital printers offset presses, and bindery equipment allows us to take on even your most ambitious print projects. No matter the goals, Rayacom's in-house experts are uniquely qualified to help select the right products to showcase messages to reach your customers. Learn more about business card printing, stickers and labels printing and same day printing.



For additional information, please visit https://rayacom.com/ or call 1-877-75PRINT (77468)



Call 1-877-75-PRINT (77468)

Company website: https://rayacom.com/