Roller Banners UK Adds Convenience with Product Recommendations for Easier Customer Choices

When customers visit the Roller Banners UK website for the first time, they are surprised at how easy it is to place an order for the printed material of their choice. For customers who are looking for roller banners, the category can be easily viewed, and all customers have to do is click on the category and take their pick from the selection, which includes roll up banners such as the SuperSaver, the Economy, the Premium, the Exclusive, Link roller banners, and even accessories such as banner lights. Once customers click on their preferred type of roller banner, they can easily select the quantity and turnaround time, and upload their artwork or avail of Roller Banners UK's design service for an additional £15. Every order from Roller Banners UK comes with a free delivery service as well.



But shopping for printed materials at Roller Banners UK has now been made more convenient with product recommendations from Roller Banners UK's experts which are readily seen on the right side of every product page. For instance, if a customer is shopping for pop-up exhibition stands, they can take their pick and view the recommended or related products on the right portion of the page – products which are designed to complement the product they are ordering. For pop-up exhibition stands, related products include a mini pop-up counter, a pop-up counter stand, an Eazy Curve exhibition stand, and more. Since Roller Banners UK knows that pop-up exhibition stands are used mainly for exhibitions, trade shows, and other events, it knows which products perfectly complement pop-up exhibition stands. These recommendations make it a lot easier for customers to outfit their booths or stalls, eliminating their need to do research on whatever printed materials they may require.



Some recent customer reviews prove the efficiency and quality of Roller Banners UK's service. One customer, Marc, who placed an order for a pop-up exhibition stand in March, states, "All-round service was fast, helpful and a great end product. Will use again!"



About Roller Banners UK

Roller Banners UK's selection of printed materials has been popular with UK customers for years. The company specialises in a broad array of printed materials, including roller banners of all kinds, pop-up exhibition stands, outdoor and X banners, double-sided banners, and more. To see the latest display stand selection available from Roller Banners UK, visit the site.