Roller Banners UK Introduces Newest, Most Affordable Banner: The Supersaver Roller Banner

Eastleigh, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Roller Banners UK is known first and foremost for its roller banners, but it produces a range of other printed products such as desktop displays, wide banners, outdoor banners, X and L banners, and more. But today, Roller Banners UK releases its newest and most affordable roller banner to date: the SuperSaver roller banner.



At Roller Banners UK, any customer can easily find the printed product they need, whether it's a standard roller banner, a premium roller banner, a wide roller banner, a desktop display, an exhibition stand, or other printed materials. Roller Banners UK remains one of the most trusted suppliers of printed materials especially because of its free and quick delivery and attention to superior customer service.



But Roller Banners UK doesn't rest when it comes to creating new products for customers, especially those who are on a particular budget. One of its newest products is the SuperSaver roller or roll up banner, which is now available for as low as £26, from the website.



The SuperSaver roller banner is actually the lowest-priced roll up banner offered by Roller Banners UK, lower even than its budget roller banner, which comes at £45. The SuperSaver roll up banner is specially-designed for use in the short term, but this doesn't mean that quality is sacrificed. The printed graphics are on high-quality material, specifically the Supersmooth lightstop material from Roller Banners UK. Roller Banners UK describes the material in more detail: "This is a 420gsm, 290-micron banner material with a grey back to stop light, a smooth surface for excellent image reproduction and enhanced flatness properties – the same material used in our more expensive stands."



The roll up banner also comes with its own header bar, which is self-adhesive, and this makes it different from other available stands at Roller Banners UK, which make use of a snap-rail method or system. The roller banner is also supplied with its own silver stand along with a base of two special 'twist out' feet and a carry bag. Since the stand is light in weight, it is ideal for one-day presentations or events.



Some customers have already purchased the Supersaver roller banner from Roller Banners UK, and they are highly satisfied as well. One customer, Wale, who ordered the banner on the 13th of June, says: "Great service! Banner literally came in 48 hours as described. The banner was of good quality and it comes with a bag."



