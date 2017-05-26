RollerbannersUk Releases New Positive Customer Reviews for Roller Banner Service

Eastleigh, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --The banner printing service provided by a company like RollerbannersUK has long been sought after. The popularity of the service is further proven by a new outpouring of positive customer reviews.



The roller banners or pull up banners available at RollerbannersUK can be easily said to be one of the firm's most popular products, as they are versatile, convenient to store (as they come with their own padded carry cases) and are easy to transport from one location or event to another as well. These roller or pop up banners are available in a wide variety of sizes, from the standard 800mm to as large as 1000mm, or, in the case of the wider roller banner selection from RollerbannersUK, as wide as 2.9 metres.



RollerbannersUK's range of roller or roll up banners are also delivered for free as part of RollerbannersUK's customer-focused service, and they are also delivered with a fast turnaround time of as little as 24 hours if customers order and confirm their artwork before 12pm.



Customers who have recently ordered from the pull up banner range of RollerbannersUK have some positive comments and reviews as well, as RollerbannersUK confirms. Monika, one of RollerbannersUK's regular customers who ordered a banner on the 9th of March, says: "Always pleased with the quality, price is also really good. Production/shipping time is always really fast. Thank you!" Another satisfied customer, Ben from Optimum Computers, has a longer story to tell, which ended better than he expected: "When I received the banners I was really happy with them. I went to put them down and one of the banners wouldn't retract. I spoke to the customer service team and within an hour they reprinted the broken banner and I received it the next day. This one works fine and I haven't dealt with a customer service team that was so quick and got the problem resolved so efficiently! Keep up the good work!"



Kate, a customer who ordered a banner on the 22nd of February, is also quite satisfied: "For the price, this is unbeatable! If you're looking for a banner that's great print quality and fast delivery this is it. The service is easy to use, which is always a massive plus. I will be back again."



RollerbannersUK's range of printed products include not just pull up or roll up banners and wide banners, but also double sided banners, complete exhibition display stands, outdoor banners, X banners, posters, and even desktop displays that include desktop roller banners and strut cards.



