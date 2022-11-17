Roof Leak Damage Baltimore

Owings Mills, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Roof leak damage can mean disaster to a Baltimore home's structure and the contents inside. Early identification and immediate response are both key to reining in the problem before it gets worse.



What to Do if Your Roof Is Leaking



1. Move everything out of the path of the leak. To protect your furniture and possessions, move all the big items out of the path of the water coming into the house and lay a tarp over items you can't move. Garbage bags split at the seams will work in a pinch to put a barrier between the water coming in and your furniture or floor.



2. Try to find something to catch the water. If it's a small to medium leak, you may be able to contain the water in a large bucket or other vessel. Do your best.



3. Call Four Seasons Roofing. Once you have mitigated the damage, call for help. Four Seasons Roofing will be able to assist you. We'll come out to assess the damage and help you come up with a plan to get it fixed right away.



4. If you see water bulging, release it. A big bulge in the ceiling that looks like a blister means that water is collecting in your roof. It will likely burst on its own in time, but it's better if you go ahead and release the water building up within. This way it doesn't seep into a larger portion of your ceiling and do more damage to the attic and house structure than it already has.



5. Tack up a tarp if possible. If it is raining, if the roofing professional is delayed, or if you opt to wait to get the roof fixed, try to tack up a tarp that will cover the hole. This may be done on the inside of the house or the outside, but if you choose to attach the tarp to the roof, make sure it is dry and safe first.



6. Document everything. It may be that the damage to your roof is eligible for coverage by your homeowners insurance. If that's the case, it is important to document everything.



Take pictures of the roof from as many angles as possible as well as the damage caused by the leak. Also, document dates and times, write down that you called Four Seasons Roofing and the date and time you did as well as what was said. Document the estimate given to you.



Contact Four Seasons Roofing if Your Roof Is Leaking



If you are dealing with roof leak damage in Baltimore, MD, call Four Seasons Roofing now. The sooner we can assess the damage, the sooner we can get the problem under control and help you to protect your home and the contents inside.



Call now.