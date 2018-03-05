Roof-Rite Inc.

Roof-Rite Inc. Roofing Contractors in Oakland County Michigan Announce Tax Time Sale

New roof installation in Oakland County, MI just got easier for Uncle Sam’s favorite time of year.

 

Walled Lake, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Helping Southeast Michigan homeowners put a new roof on what is likely their biggest investment, Roof-Rite Inc. announces a tax time sale. Offering $199 off new roof installations now through April 15th, the roofing contractors in Oakland County are dedicated to help customers offset costs. From residential roofs to light-commercial roofing systems, regardless of the time of year, the Michigan roofing company prides themselves on keeping quality and customer service top of mind.

Jim Brown, the founder of Roof-Rite Inc., said of the limited time offer, "Our mission is always the same whether the job is a 3-tab shingle roof or an architectural luxury roof installation, we're on point with customer satisfaction and a guarantee that won't quit."

Roof-Rite roofers specialize in asphalt shingles, vinyl siding, and fiber cement siding. Additional services include the installation of gutters, insulation, and garage doors. Roof-Rite Inc. serves all of Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan. For a free roofing estimate written with competitive pricing in mind visit https://www.roof-rite.com/.

About Roof-Rite Inc.
Roof-Rite Inc. is located in Southeast Michigan and was founded in 1999 by Jim Brown. Established with a high level of ethics and professionalism the company keeps customer service at the core of their identity. Roof-Rite Inc. services Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, and Genesee County.

Location Information:
1036 Benstein Rd, Ste 107
Walled Lake, Michigan

Contact:
Pam Brown
Roof-Rite Inc.
info@Roof-Rite.com
248-668-9195

Website:
https://www.roof-rite.com/

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/roofrite
https://twitter.com/RoofRite

Posted Monday, March 05, 2018 at 1:17 PM CST - Permalink

 