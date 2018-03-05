Roof-Rite Inc. Roofing Contractors in Oakland County Michigan Announce Tax Time Sale

Walled Lake, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Helping Southeast Michigan homeowners put a new roof on what is likely their biggest investment, Roof-Rite Inc. announces a tax time sale. Offering $199 off new roof installations now through April 15th, the roofing contractors in Oakland County are dedicated to help customers offset costs. From residential roofs to light-commercial roofing systems, regardless of the time of year, the Michigan roofing company prides themselves on keeping quality and customer service top of mind.



Jim Brown, the founder of Roof-Rite Inc., said of the limited time offer, "Our mission is always the same whether the job is a 3-tab shingle roof or an architectural luxury roof installation, we're on point with customer satisfaction and a guarantee that won't quit."



Roof-Rite roofers specialize in asphalt shingles, vinyl siding, and fiber cement siding. Additional services include the installation of gutters, insulation, and garage doors. Roof-Rite Inc. serves all of Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan. For a free roofing estimate written with competitive pricing in mind visit https://www.roof-rite.com/.



Roof-Rite Inc. is located in Southeast Michigan and was founded in 1999 by Jim Brown. Established with a high level of ethics and professionalism the company keeps customer service at the core of their identity. Roof-Rite Inc. services Oakland County, Wayne County, Macomb County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, and Genesee County.



