All-in-One Home Solutions, LLC Receives Several Recent Distinguished Awards

Vinton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2014 --All-In-One Home Solutions, LLC, owned by Harmony and Jeremiah Wright, has been the honored recipient of a variety of awards in recent months, including the Angie’s List Super Service Award for 2013. This award is designed to recognize excellence among service providers who offer the best service ratings and reviews throughout the year. Only the top five percent of qualifying businesses for each category, such as roofing companies, receive this distinction.



This family-owned residential and commercial roofing and exterior remodeling business boasts a generation of experience in the industry, known for its integrity, customer service and craftsmanship with clients in the community. As such, All-In-One Home Solutions, LLC has been recognized for its home improvement projects in the Roanoke area. This company was also named the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year for 2014. In addition, it earned silver for Best Roofing Company in Roanoke as voted by readers of The Roanoker. Co-owner Harmony Wright was interviewed in The Roanoker Issue 2014 as one of the area's foremost experts in the home improvement industry.



All-In-One Home Solutions, LLC offers a variety of exterior remodeling, including siding, windows and roofing which are installed by certified and trained technicians. It also offers a variety of payment options, including up to 365 days no interest and no payments with approved credit. Project Consultants within the company have experience working within the real estate market, ensuring only the highest quality in asphalt shingle and metal roofing is used to boost a home's total value. Specific services include roofing installation and repair, gutter installation, siding installation, soffit and fascia installation, and window replacement as part of home remodels and renovations as well as new construction. Clients interested in obtaining a complimentary estimate can fill out the form on the company's website, providing contact information such as name and email, and a brief description of the type of work desired.



About All-In-One Home Solutions, LLC

This company, offering extended warranties to its clients by being trained and certified through the top roofing manufacturers, primarily services the communities of Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt, Vinton and beyond. All-In-One Home Solutions, LLC, located at 215 Walnut Avenue in Vinton, Virginia, can be reached by phone at 540-589-7676 and via email at info@aiohomes.com.