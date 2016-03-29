Roofing Contractor in Ann Arbor, MI Announces Nearly $1k Discount on New Roof Installations

Ann Arbor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Offering their customers almost one thousand dollars off of a new roof insulation in Ann Arbor, Michigan, A2Roofing announces a sale. The highly-skilled roofing specialists will give $950 off of a commercial or residential new roof installation for a limited time. Equipped to attend to any style of roof, with any material, A2Roofing simplifies the process. Skilled in replacing a roof quickly, the Ann Arbor roofers offer completion in one day. Packing an impressive guarantee and installation in one day for nearly one thousand dollars off regular price, A2Roofing provides a quality solution right on budget.



Mary Combs, CEO of A2Roofing said of her company's sale on new roof installations, "As roofers in Ann Arbor, Michigan we have to take particular care with every roof we install. They must withstand extreme heat, heavy wind, rain and snowstorms. Sub-zero temperatures have to be managed with foresight. With that in mind, we've taken extra precautions to provide industry-training for our staff. That means they're specially certified to use GAF and CertainTeed approved methods and products. Our dedication to customer service as well as quality workmanship defines who we are. And we're very happy about that."



Providing a no-leak guarantee on every roof, either repaired or installed, the Ann Arbor roofer gives a lifetime material and labor guarantee. On-site project managers monitor all work flow and give customers their full attention should questions arise. Adding to the quality customer service, A2Roofing provides insurance claims specialists to expedite the process of filling out claims so reimbursement is faster. All commercial and residential estimates are free and given by certified roofing pros.



For more information about the roofing company in Ann Arbor, Michigan visit http://a2roofingmichigan.com.



About A2Roofing

A2Roofing is a roofing contracting company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company offers 24-hour emergency service seven days a week, 365 days a year. A2Roofing can repair or replace tile, rubber, asphalt, metal, and cedar shake roofs that are flat, gabled, cross-gabled, cross-hipped, pyramid hip, saltbox, bonnet, hip, or mansard style.



Contact:

Mary Combs

CEO, A2 Roofing

info@a2roofingmichigan.com

734-548-9915



Website:

http://a2roofingmichigan.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/A2roofing

https://twitter.com/a2roofing