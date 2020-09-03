DFW Roofing Contractor, Burton Hughes, Announces Last Chance to Get a Free Roof Inspection in Summer

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --2020 is flying by, and the last thing homeowners need is a roof leak.



Industry-standard is that homeowners should get their roof inspected every year to ensure there aren't any problem areas that could result in a leak.



Although homeowners can get a free roof inspection from roofing specialist Burton Hughes any time of the year, he always getting the yearly inspection in summer for these important reasons:



1. It's sunny! If the home does end up needing residential roofing services, roofing contractors can only perform roofing work in good weather conditions. So, if the roof inspected in summer, it'll be less likely to have repairs or replacements delayed due to rain.



2. The roof may have spring roof hail damage the homeowner didn't initially notice. Texas homes take a beating in spring with hail, high winds, storms and even sometimes tornadoes. A homeowner may feel like they lucked out this season, but they may not notice the damage until the next rainy season.



3. The roof will be prepared for rainy season. The worst way to find out a home needs a roof repair is through a leak. Roof repairs or replacements instantly become ten times as stressful when they involve a leak. Belongings could get water damage and something that could have been solved with a simple repair may turn into a full roof replacement.



Burton Hughes is a contractor for New View Roofing and serves families all over the DFW metroplex for any and all of their roofing needs including roof repair, roof replacement and emergency hail and storm damage repair.



Hughes is doing what he can to help homeowners, especially in these troubling times, which is why he offers completely free roof inspections that include photo and video evidence as well as a quote for any necessary repairs or replacements.



Important Notice: Homeowners should never climb on their own roofs to inspect it. It's not worth the risk especially when a trained professional is willing to check it out for free.



Homeowners can schedule a free roof inspection with Burton Hughes by calling (469) 728-8704 or visiting roofrepairhq.com.



