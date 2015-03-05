Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Viirt, an Omaha, NE based tech startup in the roofing industry, has raised $900K in venture capital from Dundee Venture Capital and a small group of angel investors. Created by tech entrepreneur and seasoned roofer, Josh Davis, Viirt is an online project management company that will generate a formal roofing bid in one minute or less that is within 5% accuracy. This technology will streamline the overall process from start to finish and introduce "roofing insider" tools to homeowners that have previously not been available to the public.



The cost inefficiencies in the roofing industry come in the form of large marketing expenses and hefty commissions for sales people. Because most homeowners don't buy their own roofing materials and cannot buy in bulk, exaggerated prices on these materials drive costs up. Viirt is able to pass bulk pricing on to homeowners and utilize their platform to facilitate quick and efficient communication, thus saving homeowners 20-30% per job. Most importantly, Viirt stands behind each contractor's work and will secure payment until the contractor has completed the installation. Viirt plans to contract-out work to local, vetted installers in each city.



By utilizing aerial satellite technology, Viirt can pinpoint roof measurements, alleviating the manual process typically provided on-site. Savings vary widely by market, however a typical project costing approximately $13,000 could save the homeowner roughly $3000-$4,000. "Thanks to internet and satellite technology, Viirt will be able to execute most project management functions remotely and automatically, especially on the front end. We are creating much needed transparency in the roofing industry by putting the homeowner back in control of the entire roofing process. We're boosting consumer confidence. I've been in the roofing industry all my life and have done every job possible. Now, I'm excited to modernize the industry by adding a little bit of today's technology to it," said Josh Davis, CEO of Viirt.



About Viirt

Viirt was one of seven startup companies chosen in the 2014 class of Straight Shot, Omaha's e-commerce and software-as-a-service startup (SaaS) accelerator. Straight Shot, headquartered in Omaha, NE, is an accelerator dedicated to rapidly developing technology startups in a way that will allow them to succeed at scale.



More information is available http://straightshot.co/



For additional information about Viirt, call 360-606-7925 or visit http://www.viirt.com