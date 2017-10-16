Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc., a commercial roofing company with 140-plus years of combined industry experience, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based internet marketing agency that serves small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



The goal of the partnership between Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc. and BizIQ is to boost the online visibility of the commercial roofing contractors in Dallas, TX with help from an updated and optimized website and a strategic marketing campaign. BizIQ's experience runs the gamut of businesses, and the company has worked with a number of roofing industry clients throughout its history.



As the partnership gets underway, BizIQ is developing a new company website for Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc. that will cover the company's commercial roofing services in depth and provide an easy way for current and prospective clients to familiarize themselves with and get in touch with the roofing company. The new site will employ search engine optimization (SEO), which offers increased visibility to local businesses by improving their rankings in location-based Google searches and exposing them to new customers.



BizIQ is also developing a broader marketing campaign that makes use of blog content, press releases, social media and more to get the word out about Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc.'s commercial roofing services. All content produced for the commercial roofing contractors in Dallas, TX will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward being informative, timely, relevant and engaging.



"For independently owned businesses like ours, the pressure to engage in more robust online marketing practices has only grown in recent years," said Paul Walden, a member of the management team at Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc. "We're excited to be working with BizIQ to become more competitive in the digital realm, and believe all the things we do so well, from our workmanship to our friendly approach to customer service, will translate well to our new website and marketing campaign."



About Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc.

Roofmaster Maintenance & Roofing, Inc. is a commercial roofing company serving Dallas and the surrounding areas in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas since 1992. The firm installs, maintains and repairs commercial roofs, skylights and sheet metal roofs, and is happy to provide free estimates and inspections. The company deals with top industry brands, is a member of a number of professional organizations and takes pride in the overall high quality of its service offerings.



For more information, please visit http://www.roofmasterdfw.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.