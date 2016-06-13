Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Newly opened 14th & U Street restaurant Hawthorne has quickly established itself as a leading rooftop party venue in D.C. The restaurant and tavern showcases four distinctive levels, all available for private events and rentals, along with a fresh and local bistro menu, and a lineup of daily happy hours and specials.



Hawthorne showcases a beautiful 6,500 square foot space in the heart of the U Street and 14th Street corridors in Washington, D.C. What sets the space apart even more is its year-round rooftop, enclosed with a retractable glass roof that can be opened as weather allows.



Already hailed as one of the best rooftop bars in DC, it's a great everyday spot for locals, but also makes for an ideal event rental. The rooftop space offers a 360 degree view of Washington, D.C., including the Capitol and the Washington Monument, a gorgeous sightline which adds to any special occasion.



The restaurant welcomes events and private parties or gatherings of all types and sizes. Popular choices include wedding after parties, birthday parties, private happy hours, fundraisers, corporate events, and many others as well. Multiple private spaces are available, each with their own bar, along with semi-private rental opportunities for smaller or more casual get-togethers



Hawthorne also emphasizes making the event planning process as quick and hassle-free as possible. Choose between a seated dinner, passed appetizers or a buffet, and select from executive chef's Dot Steck's menu.



A wide range of choices are available, and the entire event can be easily customized to suit each person's preferences and tastes. Menu highlights include an array of mussel entrees and other fresh seafood dishes, steak frites, and much more, with a focus on locally-source and sustainably-raised ingredients. Happy hour is available daily from 5 to 7pm, and a lineup of specialty house cocktails is also available.



Get started hosting a private party by visiting the restaurant online at HawthorneDC.com and submitting an inquiry to learn more about what sets them apart from many Washington DC event venues. Or call the team directly at 202.853.9194 with any questions, or to find out more about how to host an upcoming event at Hawthorne.



About Hawthorne

Hawthorne is a four-level restaurant and tavern located at 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C. Executive chef Dot Steck delivers a fresh bistro menu, while the restaurant also offers daily happy hour specials. Hawthorne hosts private parties and events of all sizes and varieties in its many unique and distinctive spaces, and the wonderful views of the city from its rooftop make it one of the top rooftop venues in D.C.



For more information on the menu, reservations or hosting an event, visit HawthorneDC.com, or call 202-853-9194.