Rooter Express Partners with BizIQ

Conway, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --Rooter Express, a plumbing services provider, has recently entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency, to bolster the company's marketing efforts.



By drawing on BizIQ's marketing expertise, Rooter Express intends to create a digital brand presence and establish itself as an expert in its field through online blog posts and updated web content. The partnership will allow Rooter Express to strengthen its online brand appeal and draw in new potential customers for its services.



BizIQ uses a combination of digital marketing strategies to bolster its clients' brand images online. The agency's techniques help to increase visibility in local search results and attract nearby customers, as well as refine the information its clients relay to web visitors to improve conversion rates.



"At Rooter Express, we pride ourselves on the exceptional customer service and breadth of plumbing services we are able to provide, and this partnership with BizIQ will help us deliver those things in new ways," says Legrande Todd of Rooter Express. "We are thrilled by this opportunity to strengthen our messaging and expand our offerings to new clients with help from BizIQ."



Rooter Express offers a wide variety of plumbing services in Conway, SC, including plumbing fixture installation and repair, water heater services, drain cleaning and supply line repair. In addition to same-day services, Rooter Express also offers 24-hour emergency services. The company has served the community since 1996.



Through free estimates and inspections, Rooter Express aims to offer quality services at affordable prices. The company's plumbing contractors have decades of experience working with and repairing plumbing fixtures in residential and commercial applications.



If you're interested in learning more about Rooter Express and its plumbing services, please visit the company's website at http://www.rooterexpressmb.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.