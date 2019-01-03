Rory Brown, Food Critic, Gives Back to Local Communities

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Food critic Rory Brown, who maintains residences in Charleston, SC, Kauai, HI, Lake Como, Italy and Sydney, Australia, has announced 2019 as the "Year of Giving Back" to each of these cities that he calls home.



In his travels around the world, Rory has seen first-hand the poverty in which children live. Poverty denies them the opportunity for good educations and the ability to find good jobs as they grow older.



"I believe that old adage, 'the children are our future,'" points out Rory, "and I want to be part of ensuring that their futures are productive ones."



In Charleston, SC, Rory Brown has chosen to support I Heart Hungry Kids (www.ihearthungrykids.org), an organization where "kids help kids fight hunger." I Heart Hungry Kids was founded in 2013 by 7-year-old Jackson Silverman.



In Kauai, HI, Rory will support Makanalani Kid's Camp (www.makanalani.com). Makanalani Kid's Camp hosts church groups throughout the year, giving kids a chance to "experience nature, fellowship, and fun."



There is an SOS Children's Village in Saronno (www.sos-usa.org), about an hour's drive south of Lake Como. The first SOS Children's Village was founded in Tyrol, Austria in 1949 by Herman Gmeiner, a child welfare worker helping children who were orphaned during the War. Today, there are Children's Villages around the world.



Variety, the Children's Charity (www.variety.org), helps kids who are ill, disadvantaged or who have special needs in many ways. Based in Sydney and Newcastle, they offer a wide variety of grant programs and services to families.



"I searched for a children's charity near each of my favorite cities," stated Brown. "There were many to choose from, all doing good work, but these sort of 'called' to me, and I look forward to doing my part to help children in need in the coming year."



About Rory Brown

Rory Brown, Charleston, SC native, is a food critic and avid traveler, who started writing about food criticism in 2008. Ten years later, he has expanded his culinary tasting adventures across three continents. Mr. Rory Brown has homes in Charleston, SC, Kauai, Sydney, and Lake Como so that he can keep his global audience up to date on the latest healthy culinary trends.



To read more, click here: https://www.liverory.com/#blog