Roselli's: Crafting Authentic Italian Cuisine Since 1969

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Since 1969, Roselli's Food Specialties have been producing authentic, high quality pre-made Italian cuisine based on their traditional family recipes. The Italian food purveyors have grown from producing spaghetti sauces for local restaurants and individuals to launching an ecommerce website with expanded delivery options for their extensive line of entrees, soups, salads, and more. As the Medford, New Jersey company has expanded, they have remained a family-owned business that is committed to quality food created from fresh and wholesome ingredients.



During the 1930s, Leopoldo Enrico, nicknamed L.E., immigrated with his family to South Jersey, where his parents began dreaming and making plans to introduce locals to authentic Italian cuisine. L.E. and his wife Dolores carried on the family tradition by establishing Roselli's Food Specialities in 1969. With the help of friends and family, the pair turned a former farm in Medford, NJ into a pristine kitchen and eventually a storefront for Roselli's continually expanding product line. Following generations have innovated new offerings, such as lasagna, meatballs and stuffed shells, along with expanding the business to include delivery within the Northeast region for their pre-made products and national delivery for their fresh and dry pastas and signature bottled sauces.



Roselli's continued growth has been firmly rooted in their original values: authentic recipes, top quality ingredients, and family. As a tight-knit operation, Roselli's is committed to producing food they would, and do, share with their own family. All of their products, in addition to being homemade, are preservative and additive-free. Beyond this, Roselli's understands the demands of daily life and helps ease the load with their fuss-free pre-made dishes, giving customers more time in the day for family. Customers can purchase an entire pre-made meal, from soup to dessert and everything in between, at Roselli's NJ store or on their new ecommerce website.



About L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities

In 1969 Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With support from friends and family, the couple produced bottled spaghetti sauces and frozen Italian entrees for predominantly wholesale customers. Today Roselli's provides authentic fresh and frozen Italian food products to restaurants, grocers, and individuals. As the company continues to grow, they maintain a commitment to high-quality, homemade products with no preservatives or additives.