Roselli's Delicious Thanksgiving Offerings

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2016 --Thanksgiving is around the corner and L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities has everything needed for the perfect holiday spread. From their fresh soups and salads to their authentically delicious pasta entrees, Roselli's is a popular option for everyday and holiday consumption. Since 1969 family owned and operated Roselli's has been producing food they would, and do, serve to their own family. This holiday season, share the love with your family by sharing Roselli's.



Roselli's has become a popular mainstay for many South Jersey residents who turn to Roselli's for high quality dinners, special events, and major holidays. Their deliciously decadent lasagna has even replaced turkey in many families' Thanksgiving celebrations. Along with their lasagna, Roselli's crafts a wide range of popular pasta entrees including ravioli, manicotti, and cheese shells. Other entrees include chicken parmigiana, sweet or hot Italian sausage, and chicken pesto. To round out their nutritional meal offerings, Roselli's offers a wide variety of starters, side items, and desserts, including Caesar salads and bread pudding. Roselli's will even be producing pies for a perfectly suited seasonal dessert!



This Thanksgiving, spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family by choosing Roselli's delicious and authentic pre-made meals. Along with their extensive line of pre-made items, Roselli's creates a variety of gift baskets that make delightful hostess gifts. Visit Roselli's today to discover how easy Thanksgiving can be this year with new and old favorites crafted with love, from the Roselli's family to yours!



About Roselli's

Since 1969, Roselli's has been crafting high-quality, authentic pre-made Italian foods for their family and yours. Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties in 1969 on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With the help of friends and family, we've grown from bottling our signature sauces for local residents to creating a wide variety of authentic Italian foods for a nationwide audience. Through our on-site and online stores, we now offer a large range of Italian favorites, including lasagna, meatballs, and stuffed shells along with complementary sides, salads, and soups. With our growth, we remain a family-owned company committed to producing products with fresh, all-natural ingredients based on our own family recipes.