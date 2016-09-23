Roselli's Exploration of Italian Foods' Histories & Origins

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2016 --L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties is premiering a blog and social media series centered on the history and culture of Italian food. While most Americans are familiar with basic pasta dishes, they may not know their colorful histories and origins, such as the fact that the earliest form of pasta, called laganon, actually comes from ancient Greece. "The History of Taste" blog series will educate customers on their favorite foods, falling in line with Roselli's commitment to transparency. Roselli's will even be sharing their classic family recipes that have been passed down through the generations and now onto Roselli's loyal customers.



Roselli's was founded in 1969 by L.E. and Dolores Roselli, children of Italian immigrants who dreamed of sharing Italian cuisine and culture with Southern New Jersey. Today, Roselli's continues to utilize recipes passed down from L.E. and Dolores to create the authentic flavor Roselli's foods are known for. Their new blog series will share even more cultural tidbits with their customers including the true meaning behind the name 'puttanesca' and how to pronounce it in the first place. Through the recipes, customers will also learn each and every ingredient used to produce Roselli's all-natural meals.



Since their beginning, Roselli's has been dedicated to creating authentic, homemade meals that they would, and do, share with their own family. Part of Roselli's magic lies in using all-natural ingredients, with no additives or preservatives; customers will learn this when they receive copies of Roselli's family recipes. Through the blog and social media series, customers will also learn that while dishes like chicken parmigiana and bolognese sauce evoke specific memories for them, their actual journey to the United States were often tortuous. The blog articles will explore the transcontinental adventures of Roselli's favorite dishes, giving the audience cultural insight and maybe even stories to tell while enjoying dinner with family or friends.



About L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities

In 1969 Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With support from friends and family, the couple produced bottled spaghetti sauces and frozen Italian entrees for a predominantly wholesale customers. Today Roselli's provides authentic fresh and frozen Italian food products to restaurants, grocers, and individuals. As the company continues to grow, they maintain a commitment to high-quality, homemade products with no preservatives or additives.



"We'll make the meal, you make the memories."