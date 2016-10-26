Roselli's for the Holidays

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --The holiday season is slowly creeping up and L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities is ready to help their customers handle holiday hecticness! Locally owned and operated Roselli's has been crafting food for families with fresh, all-natural ingredients since 1969. Since their beginnings as a modest family operation, Roselli's has expanded their selection of fine Italian dishes without ever sacrificing quality. For Thanksgiving or Christmas this year, let Roselli's do the cooking and provide a full spread, from soup to dessert, of authentic and high quality Italian cuisine.



Roselli's was established in 1969 by the children of Italian immigrants who desired to introduce local South Jersey residents to authentic Italian food. Roselli's has since grown into a popular mainstay for many residents who turn to Roselli's for high quality dinners, special events, and major holidays. As a family owned and operated company, Roselli's understands the demands of daily life and is committed to easing the load with pre-made meals perfect for sharing with friends and family. Their deliciously decadent lasagna has even replaced turkey in many families' Thanksgiving celebrations. Along with their lasagna, Roselli's crafts everything from Caesar salads to ravioli to bread pudding to round out their nutritional meal offerings.



This holiday season, spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family by choosing Roselli's delicious and authentic pre-made meals. Roselli's also creates a variety of gift baskets perfect for hostess gifts. Along with their extensive line of pre-made items, Roselli's offers local delivery for residents of Medford, NJ, making the process even easier! Come into Roselli's today to discover new and old favorites, all of which are crafted with love by the Roselli's family for your family.



Since 1969, Roselli's has been crafting high-quality, authentic pre-made Italian foods for their family and yours. Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties in 1969 on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. Through our on-site and online stores, we now offer a large range of Italian favorites, including lasagna, meatballs, and stuffed shells along with complementary sides, salads, and soups.