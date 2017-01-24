Roselli's Italian Market Gives Back to Lenape Hoops Club

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --It's no secret that the addition of sports enriched the scholastic experience of adolescents. That's why Roselli's Italian Market has made a commitment to helping keep sports alive. On January 27th, 2017 Roselli's will hold a fundraiser to support the Lenape High School Boys Basketball Team. 15% of all proceeds of the day will be donated to the Lenape Hoops Club when customers mention the fundraiser.



Roselli's and Lenape have a long standing relationship. Partnering for past Take & Bake events to support the Lenape Football team, Roselli's has dedicated themselves to making a difference. The last Take & Bake fundraiser produced upwards of $500 to support the team and Roselli's is looking to surpass that feat. But Roselli's has not only made a commitment to the students of Lenape, they have made a commitment to your whole family.



Since 1969, Roselli's has been making food they would, and do, feed to their own family. The family owned and operated company never uses additives or preservatives in their line of authentic Italian cuisine. This effort to maintain the highest quality carries over to everything they do. Stop in Roselli's on January 27th. Help Lenape Hoops Club, and make your family happy.



About L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities

In 1969 Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With support from friends and family, the couple produced bottled spaghetti sauces and frozen Italian entrees for a predominantly wholesale customers. Today Roselli's provides authentic fresh and frozen Italian food products to restaurants, grocers, and individuals. As the company continues to grow, they maintain a commitment to high-quality, homemade products with no preservatives or additives.



"We'll make the meal, you make the memories."