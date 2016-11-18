Roselli's Reveals Holiday Gift Baskets

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --In time for the holiday season, Roselli's has unveiled holiday gift baskets! Perfect for thoughtful hostess gifts, the seasonal gift baskets include a variety of authentic Italian accoutrements for holiday meals. All of the gift baskets are named after Italian Christmas phrases or traditions and come in a keepsake platter or colander to continue the joy well past Christmas.



The Buona Festa basket wishes you happy holidays with Tiberino Liguine Sorento dry pasta, Cucina Viva with artichoke, Verrigini Maccheroni dry pasta, and more. The Babbo Natale, meaning Santa Claus, basket overflows with joy like the big man himself: including Sigillo Di Garanzia cream of hazelnut spread, Tiberino cavatelli and beans, Janse Farmhouse cranberry crackers, Cucina Viva sesame bread sticks, and more. Honoring Christmas Eve, La Vigilia basket includes Cucina Viva risotto with artichoke, Manicardi Aceto aged balsamic vinegar, Bella Famigli roasted peppers, Fabrica Fidanzati Capresi dry pasta, and more. The Cenone basket, named after the big feast held on Christmas, comes in an imported Italian dish. The grandfather of gift baskets, the Buon Natale, or merry Christmas, basket contains Frantoia extra virgin olive oil, La Fabrica O'Vesuvio dry pasta, Tiberino risotto, Cento balsamic glaze, Davina roasted yellow peppers, and much more!



Since 1969, Roselli's has been creating food they would, and do, feed to their own family. The family owned and operated company never uses additives or preservatives in their line of authentic Italian cuisine. This commitment to high quality carries over to their gift baskets, which are thoughtfully filled with the finest quality ingredients. Stop into Roselli's today to revel in their wide selection of splendid gift baskets.



About Roselli's

Since 1969, Roselli's has been crafting high-quality, authentic pre-made Italian foods for their family and yours. Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties in 1969 on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With the help of friends and family, we've grown from bottling our signature sauces for local residents to creating a wide variety of authentic Italian foods for a nationwide audience. Through our on-site and online stores, we now offer a large range of Italian favorites, including lasagna, meatballs, and stuffed shells along with complementary sides, salads, and soups. With our growth, we remain a family-owned company committed to producing products with fresh, all-natural ingredients based on our own family recipes.