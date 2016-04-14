Roselli's Reveals the Secrets in the Sauce

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Italian food purveyors L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties are opening up the vaults to share their secret family recipes with the public to show transparency and keep the Italian heritage alive in people's' homes. Since 1969, Roselli's has been producing authentic, high-quality pre-made Italian cuisine based on their traditional family recipes. As they continue to grow, the family-owned company is now inviting loyal customers to learn more about the ingredients and process behind their savory Italian entrees and sauces. By signing up for Roselli's newsletter, customers can receive copies of the recipes for popular Roselli's offerings.



Roselli's originated modestly in a kitchen in South Jersey where L.E. Roselli, the child of Italian immigrants, and his wife Dolores began producing and bottling authentic Italian sauce for local residents. Bolstered by growing popularity and undeniable passion for food, the Roselli's transformed a former farm in Medford, NJ into a pristine kitchen where their operations expanded into producing lasagna and other popular pasta entrees. With the help of friends and family, Roselli's has continued to expand their product line and delivery range, premiering an ecommerce website in November 2016. With this expansion, Roselli's has held fast to their commitment to quality, still utilizing Dolores' original family recipes and all-natural ingredients.



By sharing their family recipes with the public, Roselli's is continuing their mission of spreading awareness about Italian culture, including their passion for food and the ways in which they prioritize mealtimes with family and friends. Roselli's premade meals remove the hassle without losing the taste of home cooking, giving families more time to spend with each other. In addition to releasing their recipes, Roselli's is also premiering a blog series about the origins and history of popular Italian food. The blog articles will explore the transcontinental adventures of Roselli's favorite dishes, giving the audience cultural insight and maybe even stories to tell while enjoying dinner with family or friends.



About L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities

In 1969 Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With support from friends and family, the couple produced bottled spaghetti sauces and frozen Italian entrees for a predominantly wholesale customers. Today Roselli's provides authentic fresh and frozen Italian food products to restaurants, grocers, and individuals. As the company continues to grow, they maintain a commitment to high-quality, homemade products with no preservatives or additives.



"We'll make the meal, you make the memories."