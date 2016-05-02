Roselli's Spotlights Blue Star Moms with Dinner Giveaway

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --This Mother's Day, Roselli's Italian Market is highlighting and honoring Blue Star Mothers, women with children serving in the military, with an authentic four-course Italian dinner giveaway. To thank them for their and their child's service, Roselli's invites their patrons to enter the Mother's Day meal contest on behalf of a military mother who has touched their lives. As a family-owned business, Roselli's has a strong commitment to producing high-quality meals with no additives or preservatives that families can enjoy together. For Mother's Day this year, the Italian food purveyors chose to specifically thank Blue Star Mothers and their children by providing their family with a delicious, four-course meal.



A commitment to family and high-quality food has been the backbone for Roselli's since their beginning. L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities was founded in 1969 by second generation Italian immigrants, Leopoldo Enrico and Dolores Roselli, who were driven by their passion for authentic Italian food and for sharing it with the South Jersey community. Even as customer demand and the company grow, the business was passed down through the family in order to maintain their high standards for customer service and ingredient quality. Their full product line of handmade Italian entrees, sauces, salads, sides, and more are based on original family recipes and crafted only from the freshest, most high-quality ingredients available. For their Blue Star Mother's dinner giveaway, Roselli's is awarding the winner with a four-course meal including their classic cheese ravioli with marinara, customer favorite chicken parmigiana, and the popular Italian side of broccoli rabe. Roselli's is excited to be thanking Blue Star Mothers in the way they know best: with loads of authentic and delicious Italian cuisine.



Through their Mother's Day contest, Roselli's Italian Market is paying tribute to mothers as well as members of the military, two groups of people for whom sacrifice is almost second nature. Contestants enter to win a four-course authentic Italian meal they will then provide to a deserving military mother as a token of appreciation this Mother's Day. By asking patrons to choose the contest's ultimate winner, Roselli's want to share the spirit of giving within their South Jersey community. Ultimately, as a family-owned company, Roselli's interest lies in creating food they can, and do, share with their own family by using passed-down recipes, no additives or preservatives, and only the highest quality ingredients. This Mother's Day, Roselli's is honoring Blue Star Mothers and inviting them into the family with a warm, delicious dinner.



About L.E. Roselli's Food Specialities

In 1969 Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With support from friends and family, the couple produced bottled spaghetti sauces and frozen Italian entrees for a predominantly wholesale customers. Today Roselli's provides authentic fresh and frozen Italian food products to restaurants, grocers, and individuals. As the company continues to grow, they maintain a commitment to high-quality, homemade products with no preservatives or additives.



"We'll make the meal, you make the memories."