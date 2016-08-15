Roselli's 'Take & Bake' Fundraiser for Lenape's Football Team

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Roselli's Italian Market and Lenape High School are excited to announce their 'Take & Bake' Fundraiser to benefit Lenape High School's football team. On Thursday, August 25th, 15% of Roselli's sales will go towards the Lenape football team. The 'Take & Bake' Fundraiser is organized by Lenape's Pride Club as a way to raise additional funds for the football team's pre-game meals, training, end of the year banquet, and senior scholarships. As a neighbor to Lenape High School, Roselli's was a natural choice to participate thanks to their wide selection of pre-made, authentic Italian cuisine. Roselli's is happy to contribute back to their community and the Lenape football team through the 'Take & Bake' Fundraiser.



Lenape football's season opener is on September 9th and the team is looking forward to another winning season under coach Tim McAneney. Lenape's Pride Club is a booster club for the team and includes many frequent, loyal customers of Roselli's. The club selected the Italian food purveyor because they are also working parents with limited time for meal preparation. Pride Club member Holly Peña says, "Roselli's has been a part of our lives, from birthday dinners to buying dinner for families with illness in their homes or who are celebrating a graduation or baby shower." As a family-owned and operated business, Roselli's understands the pressure of daily life and the struggle to prepare nutritional meals. Roselli's is committed to easing the load with their authentic, high-quality pre-made meals, made without preservatives or additives. Roselli's creates entire meals, from soup to dessert and everything in between, with the homemade flavors families love.



For the 'Take & Bake' Fundraiser, customers can come in the day of or place their orders in advance over the phone or in person for pickup or delivery on Thursday, August 25th. Customers are asked to bring in the Roselli's flyer for the event to ensure 15% of the sale goes straight to the Lenape team. Customers can choose from Roselli's entire line of delicious Italian dishes, including their family favorites lasagna, cheese ravioli, and chicken parmigiana. The fundraiser will introduce a wider range of customers to Roselli's convenient but still delicious line of pre-made, authentic Italian meals. On August 25th, families will be able to quickly pick up dinner from Roselli's then scoop up their sons from practice - all benefiting Lenape High School's football team!