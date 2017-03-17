Roselli's Works to Keep Our High School Graduates Safe

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --Each year the seniors of Shawnee High School gather together to celebrate reaching a milestone in their young lives. Enjoying inflatable games, door prizes, and food, the seniors spend their big night together, and more importantly, somewhere safe. Project Graduation was an initiative started to foster an environment of safe wholesome fun on graduation night.



With the right support the goal is to continue that great achievement. Project Graduation is a parent-funded and sponsored event. That means without the support of families and businesses in the area, the tradition cannot continue. Roselli's Italian Market has pledged itself to do its part as a member of the Medford community, and support Project Graduation.



On Wednesday, March 22nd Roselli's, will be the host of a Take & Bake fundraiser to benefit Project Graduation. 15% of all Roselli's sales that day will go directly to Project Graduation when patrons mention 'Project Graduation'. To participate patrons may order in advance, over the phone, or online for pick up. They can also walk in the store on March 22nd and mention Project graduation.



About Roselli's

Since 1969, Roselli's has been crafting high-quality, authentic pre-made Italian foods for their family and yours. Leo and Dolores Roselli established L.E. Roselli's Food Specialties in 1969 on a property that was formerly a farm in Medford, NJ. With the help of friends and family, we've grown from bottling our signature sauces for local residents to creating a wide variety of authentic Italian foods for a nationwide audience. Through our on-site and online stores, we now offer a large range of Italian favorites, including lasagna, meatballs, and stuffed shells along with complementary sides, salads, and soups. With our growth, we remain a family-owned company committed to producing products with fresh, all-natural ingredients based on our own family recipes.