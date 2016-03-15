Rosemary Williams, Founder of Women's Perspective Speaks at a Parallel Event at 60th UNCSW

Women’s Perspective co-sponsors a Parallel Event on March 16th at 4:30pm at the Salvation Army Auditorium during the 60th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). The 2016 UNCSW Priority Theme is, “Women’s empowerment and its link to sustainable development. A panel of experts moderated by Women's Perspective's Executive Director Rosemary Williams will discuss methods to achieve sustainable development. Each Women attending the event will be invited to participate in an ongoing network, sharing information, asking questions and documenting their work. Women’s Perspective will give away copies of Economic Empowerment Training for Women their “workshop” in a book.
Fairfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Womensperspective.org ~ Women's Perspective co-sponsors a Parallel Event with AWE Anglican Women's Empowerment on March 16th at 4:30pm at the Salvation Army Auditorium during the 60th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). The UNCSW is meeting in New York City from March 14 to March 24. It is attended by women from almost every country in the world. As the principal global policy-making body addressing the advancement and equality of women, the UNCSW assesses global progress towards the achievement of the Millennial Development Goals.
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon declared, "The empowerment of the world's women is a global imperative." The 2016 UNCSW Priority Theme is, "Women's empowerment and its link to sustainable development." Each year, member states of the UNCSW meet to identify challenges, and set concrete policies to promote gender equality worldwide. The Millennial Development Goals as accepted by the member states of the United Nations continue to the yardstick by which progress is measured.
Wangari Maathai, 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Winner, during her lifetime, was always a prominent presence at the UNCSW. We still hear her words, "In the course of history, there comes a time when humanity is called to shift to a new level of consciousness, to reach a higher moral ground. A time when we have to shed our fear and give hope to each other. That time is now."
This parallel event on March 16, 2016 will demonstrate how sustainable development is the power tool for women and girls. In conjunction with the current UNCSW "priority theme" on March 16, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm, at the Salvation Army Auditorium the NGO Women's Perspective will co-sponsor a parallel event entitled "Sustainable Development: The Power Tool for Women and Girls." Economic Empowerment means many things - being able to talk about your financial needs, access to financial resources, the ability to build a business, equal pay for equal work. In basic terms it means financial security. A panel of experts will discuss methods to achieve sustainable development and illustrate:
*How micro lending and education act as catalysts for ongoing success
*How sustainable development is a power-tool for women and girls
*How community organizing provides a structure to sustain progress.
Why do we strive to achieve these goals? According to UK International Development Secretary Justine Greening, it is because "Investing in girls and woman isn't just about basic human rights. It's about fully unlocking the potential of half of the world's population."
The women on this panel join us from around the world, bringing expertise, varied backgrounds and their own unique perspective on women's empowerment as a link to sustainable development. Each panelist will present her contribution to sustainable development explaining why and how it is a catalyst to economic empowerment. Specific examples of methods used and results achieved will be presented as potential models for adaptation. The Sustainable Development: The Power Tool for Women and Girls panel members are:
*Rosemary Williams, moderator, Founder and Executive Director of Women's Perspective. USA
*Dana Dakin, Founder of Women's Trust, Ghana
*Caroline Herewini, Director of a Woman's Center ~ The Kaiwhakahaere (Chief Executive) of
Te Whare Tiaki Wahine Refuge based in Porirua, New Zealand
*Ann Smith, Founder and Director of Circle Connections, USA
*The Reverend Dr. Paula Nesbitt, 2012-2015 Chair
Episcopal Church's Executive Council Committee on the Status of Women. USA
*Dr. Jacqueline Ogega, President and Co-founder and President of
Mpanzi Empowering Women and Girls Inc., Kenya
This panel will demonstrate how woman working in small groups can affect positive change in the women's empowerment movement and become a link to sustainable development. Margaret Mead said "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Each Women attending the event will be invited to participate in an ongoing network, sharing information, asking questions and documenting their work.
Women's Perspective will give away copies of Economic Empowerment Training for Women their "workshop" in a book. This is a powerful, action oriented program with specific steps designed for women and girls to enhance their understanding of money in their personal financial lives and develop abilities to talk about and access financial resources. Rosemary Williams, author of this manual hopes that women attending the event will take this manual home and use it to provide a training program for the women in their communities. The training manual can be customized to the currency, culture or customs of any organization or community. The time is now to spread the word, make a commitment, and join the movement.
You are invited to come to the panel discussion on Wednesday March 16, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm, at the Salvation Army Auditorium, 221 E. 52nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue for the Women's Perspective Parallel Event entitled "Sustainable Development: The Power Tool for Women and Girls - Economic Sustainability: Footholds in the Present, Promises for the Future." Additional information is available on the website, womensperspective.org or email us at rosemary@womensperspective.org
Meet our Moderator
About Rosemary Williams
Panel moderator, Rosemary Williams is the founder and executive director of Women's Perspective. She is a leading voice on the topic of money and values. A former banker, personal financial planner, entrepreneur, non-profit executive, author and consultant, Rosemary helps women & men unmask their powerful, conflicting, often outdated, money messages and replace them with new ideas that apply to the current financial situation. She has helped thousands of people take decisive action to integrate their core values into their financial lives. Rosemary conducts workshops, teleclasses, retreats and coaches individuals on the issues of personal money management. She is the author of The Woman's Book of Money and Spiritual Vision: Putting Your Financial Values Into Financial Practice and Economic Empowerment Training for Women. Rosemary's latest project is the blog currencyoftheheart.org.
Organizational Description
Your sponsor "Women's Perspective offers educational opportunities that inspire women to integrate their economic and spiritual power for positive change in their own lives and the world."
We believe that women bring a unique voice to the discussion of money, values, and economic resources. Since 1984, our workshops, retreats, and transformational trips have provided opportunities and inspiration for women to see money as a central dynamic of their spiritual journey. We encourage women to identify the ways money impacts their self-image, relationships, work and community involvement. New insights and attitudes help develop pathways that unite spiritual and economic power. By connecting their values to their financial decisions, women truly become the architects of their own lives and the world they live in. Our initiative for 2016 is to focus specifically on the Economic Empowerment of Women. Visit womensperspective.org or contact rosemary@womensperspective.org for additional opportunities.
Contact:
Rosemary Williams
P.O. Box 244, Fairfield, CT 06824
Phone: 203-243-2238
www.womensperspective.org
info@womensperspective.org