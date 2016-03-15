Rosemary Williams, Founder of Women's Perspective Speaks at a Parallel Event at 60th UNCSW

Women’s Perspective co-sponsors a Parallel Event on March 16th at 4:30pm at the Salvation Army Auditorium during the 60th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). The 2016 UNCSW Priority Theme is, “Women’s empowerment and its link to sustainable development. A panel of experts moderated by Women's Perspective's Executive Director Rosemary Williams will discuss methods to achieve sustainable development. Each Women attending the event will be invited to participate in an ongoing network, sharing information, asking questions and documenting their work. Women’s Perspective will give away copies of Economic Empowerment Training for Women their “workshop” in a book.