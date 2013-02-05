Rosewood Homes Donates $10,000 to Local Phoenix Public Schools

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --The residents near 33rd Place and Campbell Avenue in Phoenix were pleasantly surprised to see new model homes under construction last week. The 18 luxury homes being built by Rosewood Homes at 33 Campbell Place are an exciting addition to this centrally located Phoenix neighborhood in the Arcadia and Biltmore area.



Rosewood Homes' founder and second-generation contractor David Kitnick says “I wanted to do something special in this fabulous neighborhood.” The development at 33 Campbell Place will feature one and two-story homes ranging from 2350 to 3400 square feet. It is nestled in a well-established neighborhood with convenient access to renown restaurants, shopping and theaters in Biltmore Fashion Park and Scottsdale Fashion Square; is only 10 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale and 20 from downtown Phoenix; and is a quick 15-minute ride to Sky Harbor Airport.



Rosewood Homes is contributing more than beautiful streetscapes and richly-detailed exteriors to the Biltmore-Arcadia neighborhood. On January 31, Kitnick presented a check for $5,000 each to the principals of Biltmore Preparatory Academy and Camelback High School, schools within walking distance of the new homes. Phoenix District 6 Councilman Sal DiCiccio also participated in the presentation held at the construction site.



In an era of tight resources for education, contributions, such as those provided by Rosewood Homes, are important for Phoenix schools. For example, both Camelback High School and Biltmore Preparatory Academy will use these funds for student activities.



Biltmore’s principal Faith Burtamekh said, “This will allow us to add playground equipment needed for health and fitness activities, and to allow more youth to participate in our junior ambassador and other extracurricular programs. Rosewood Homes has opened up a world of opportunities. We hope this is the start of a long-lasting partnership.”



“Our dream of completing a sand volleyball court for our students, especially our female athletes, is now a reality because of the generosity of Rosewood Homes,” said Camelback High Principal Chad Gestson. “Community support is what drives student activities, and we cannot be more excited to have Rosewood Homes become a part of the Camelback community,” he added.



Rosewood Homes is the recipient of numerous awards for construction quality, customer satisfaction and architectural design including earning the prestigious Eliant Homebuyers Choice Award for providing the “Best Overall Purchase & Ownership Experience” in North America in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Rosewood Homes was also recognized as “Small Volume Builder of the Year” by the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona as well as a 4-time recipient of the “Best Homebuilding Company” Award by the readers of Arizona Foothills Magazine.



Further details are available at the builder’s website: http://www.RosewoodHomes.com