Rotary Products Adds More Safety to Warehouse with Air Curtains

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --Air doors or air curtains are pretty much in demand in recent times as they are useful in saving energy and creating healthy, comfortable environments. An investment in air curtains now pays off by keeping unconditioned air, fumes, and insects from entering buildings through open doorways.



Rotary Products brings in air door and air curtain models designed to protect any opening. These air curtains can be installed suspended from the ceiling, around door tracks, wall-mounted or vertically mounted along the side of the opening. The goal of these curtains is to increase the safety and comfort of the employees and customers by allowing for the easy, free access in and out of the building.



Having air curtains installed in the warehouse can prevent damages, allowing easy access through openings. Plus, this improves indoor air quality by keeping dust, fumes, and insects out.



Additionally, it helps maintain the temperature inside by using a steady stream of air, which blocks the fluctuating outdoor elements. Besides, air doors or air curtains make entering and exiting the building more accessible for employees and customers.



Air curtains have become popular because they create an energy-efficient space that will reduce the energy bills. They can be pretty useful for stores that have food or other consumables. Installing an air curtain in the store entrance and dock area helps restrict the permeation of these unwanted elements.



Air curtains allow for easy access in and out of the buildings. The impressive utility of these doors eliminates the need for swinging or sliding doors. Thus it helps reduce the likelihood of potential damage to the goods in the warehouses and other major establishments, especially with heavy traffic flow.



The clear view through the entrance way prevents drivers from bumping into employee, vendor, or customer. Thus the investment in air curtains pays off by providing the convenience of the quick and smooth traffic flow without the cost of expensive energy bills due to sliding doors.



About Rotary Products

Rotary Products, Inc. is a renowned manufacturing company based in Ohio. They offer a wide range of warehouse safety and loading dock products.