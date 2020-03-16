Rotary Products Inc Ensures Security and Safety with Edge of Dock Levelers

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2020 --When it comes to reducing the gap from the edge of a loading area to a truck or ramp, an edge of dock leveler is the ideal choice. As opposed to a dockboard, these are mainly fixed to the loading dock. With a simple pull of the handle, the leveler will lift over the top truck height for easy positioning. Available in 66?, 72?, 78? and 84? widths, all levelers are available with or without bump blocks.



Rotary Products Inc. is an established source for edge of dock levelers, which are widely used in the United States of America today. Affordable, reliable, and easy to install; these are gaining ground in recent years.



Usually, these levelers are used when there's limited space, light to medium loads, and average to heavy traffic. They are more economical and less complicated to install than pit levelers.



If there's not enough space to put in a loading dock pit and the budget is not high, tearing out the old loading docks and replacing it with a loading dock pit is merely impossible. Edge of dock levelers is the right solution in such cases. Available in standard capacities with standard widths, they provide nearly a foot of range between trucks and trailers that are higher or lower than the loading dock.



Heavy-duty levelers can generally handle from 25000 to 50000 lbs of weight, which means construction integrity and safety features of the lever become extremely important. Rotary Products offers edge dock levelers that feature steel gussets providing 30,000 pounds of structural support when in the closed position.



One can also count on Rotary Products Inc. for a unique edge of dock leveler, which is specially designed for low height loading docks. Whatever the requirements are, Rotary Products offer the right type of solution.



For more details on dock locks, visit https://www.rotaryproductsinc.com/product-category/dock-locks-truck-restraints/.



About Rotary Products, Inc.

Rotary Products, Inc. is a renowned manufacturing company based in Ohio. They offer a wide range of warehouse safety and loading dock products.