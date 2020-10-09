Rotary Products Inc. Offers Durable Edge of Dock Levelers

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --Rotary Products Inc. is a company based in Ohio. It is considered one of the most well-established and reliable loading dock equipment manufacturers of the region. This company has been manufacturing a variety of custom-made loading dock equipment for more than three decades. Rotary Products Inc. is known to assure quality products and workmanship in all of their offerings and is associated with dealers across the US who can measure, specify, install, and service products manufactured by them. Even though many companies across North America offer loading dock equipment, Rotary Products Inc. is among the few who have the competency to get these solutions right.



Edge of dock levelers would be the perfect solution for anyone having a loading dock, but not adequate room to put in a loading dock pit. The edge of dock levelers can also be used when it is too expensive for a person to tear out their old loading docks and replace it with a loading dock pit. Also referred to as the top of dock levelers, these items are commonly used by people with limited loading dock space, average to heavy traffic, and light to medium load. Edge of dock levelers additionally is more economical and less complicated to install than pit levelers.



Through Rotary Products Inc., people can easily purchase a durable edge of dock leveler. These top of dock levelers are available in standard capacities up to 35,000 pounds, with standard widths of between 66 and 84 inches. They may also feature steel gussets that provide 30,000 pounds of structural support when in the closed position. A number of dock levelers also tend to be equipped with an integrated, self-storing handle and can move back to the stored position once a truck or trailer pulls away from the dock.



Give Through Rotary Products Inc. a call at 740-747-2623.



About The Rotary Products Inc.

The Rotary Products Inc. is headquartered in Ohio, but they offer their products across North America's diverse states.