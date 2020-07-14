Rotary Products Inc Offers the Best Solutions for a Dock Shelter

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --Rotary Products Inc. is a major Ohio based company that deals with manufacturing various dock equipment, including strip doors, truck shelters, and sock seals. Through them, people can also seek out services related to loading dock bumper. Rotary Products Inc. has been catering to this industry for more than three decades. While this company was established in 1958, they initially used to be involved in making parts for street sweeping brooms and were named as called the Rotary Broom Refilling Service. They eventually got introduced to the loading dock industry took up the name of Rotary Products Inc.



Rotary Products Inc would be the best destination to acquire a dock shelter. The choice to use a dock seal or a shelter is an extremely vital one for the loading and unloading of a trailer. Certain goods require full access to the truck to be handled with a forklift.



Having a dock height of 4', the traditional SH402 truck shelter belonging to the Rotary Products Inc. can adequately accommodate carries that are 12' to 13'6" high.



These SH402 units are designed to accommodate trailers that are 8' wide and the newer 8'6" wide trailers. These units are known to be equipped with full length, safety yellow guide stripes that help in the proper alignment of the trailer. The SH403 truck shelter of Rotary Products Inc is an innovation to their original SH402 truck shelter. This new trainer has the same outside dimensions as the SH402 but is equipped with a larger opening on the shelter's face to accommodate trucks with larger openings.



The Rotary Products Inc can easily be contacted at 740-747-2623 or through their toll-free number, 800-457-5251.



About Rotary Products Inc

Rotary Products Inc is a family-owned company with around 75 years of combined experience in designing, studying, and trouble-shooting loading dock applications.