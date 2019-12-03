Rotary Products, Inc. Provides the Facilities of Truck Shelters

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --Rotary Products, Inc. was founded in Columbus, OH, in 1958. Over the years, this company has emerged as one of the best suppliers of warehouse safety and loading dock products, including truck restraints. Their products can be found in multiple parts of North America.



Through Rotary Products, Inc., people can seek out the facilities of best in class truck shelters. The truck shelters of this company are developed for providing the clients with full access to the trailer for unloading or loading of products. Through the Rotary Products, Inc. people can ideally choose to avail the facility of Rigid or Soft-Sided Truck Shelters. The custom made dock shelters of this company are known to allow full access of dock trailers, unlike a compression seal that may take up a bit of space on the sides owing to the pads overlapping the truck opening. A truck shelter is known to provide a seal against the outside of a truck at the loading dock.



Having a dock height of 4', the traditional SH402 truck shelter of Rotary Products can accommodate carriers that are 12' to 13'6" high. These SH402 have also been designed to accommodate the trailers that are 8' to 8'6" wide. These units are subsequently equipped with safety yellow guide stripes for the orderly alignment of the trailer. The SH403 truck shelter offered by Rotary Products, Inc. is additionally regarded to be more advanced than its SH402 counterpart. While both have the same outside dimensions, the SH403 truck shelter is known to feature a larger opening on the face of the shelter to accommodate trucks with larger openings. Both of these shelters are available in both soft-sided and traditionally rigid style of Rotary Products.



Give the Rotary Products, Inc. a call at 740-747-2623.



About Rotary Products, Inc.

Rotary Products, Inc. is a company specializing in loading dock equipment, truck dock bumpers, plastic door curtains, edge of dock levelers, dock door seals, and warehouse safety and loading dock products.