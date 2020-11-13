Rotary Products Inc Supplies Quality Edge Levelers & Pit Levelers

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2020 --Whether it's about storing materials or about transporting the materials, each operation can be fulfilled with quality dock levelers. The modern dock levers facilitate quick and safe loading and unloading of cargo, eliminating the manual process.



Some dock levelers come equipped with truck restraints. These are hooks that attach to the truck's ICC bar to keep it in place during the loading and unloading of goods. Being truck compatible, they prevent injuries because the hook ensures that the truck doesn't accidentally drive or creep away while goods are being moved on and off.



Rotary Products Inc is a leading supplier of edge levelers and pit levelers for all loading dock applications. The pit levelers come in two types – manually operated and hydraulic pit levelers. One can also look at the airbag pit leveler as an alternative. For lighter loads and less frequent pit leveler use, the manually operated pit levelers can be a cost-effective choice. These manual pit levelers use a pull chain to release the pit leveler platform and raise the lip projection to connect the loading dock with the truck or trailer.



When it comes to the frequent use of a dock leveler throughout the day, it becomes an efficiency issue where hydraulic dock leveler makes for a fantastic choice. Unlike manual pit levelers, it eliminates the need to pull the chain multiple times. Additionally, these hydraulic dock levelers can handle higher load weight, making them necessary when dealing with heavier loads.



Loading dock leveler plays a vital role in facilitating the continued operation of the warehouse. An airbag loading dock leveler comes with a lot of advantages. Not only does it simplify the process, but also it ensures dock safety. Moreover, the airbag system does not use hydraulic fluid. Unlike the hydraulic dock leveler, it also provides a large surface area to lift the loading dock leveler.



For more information on loading dock equipment, visit https://www.rotaryproductsinc.com/.



About Rotary Products, Inc.

Rotary Products, Inc. is a renowned manufacturing company based in Ohio. They offer a wide range of warehouse safety and loading dock products.