Rotary Products Offers Added Layer of Safety at Night with Loading Dock Lights

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --The loading dock is an area where the loading and unloading of trucks take place. To keep the loading dock environment safe and secure, dock loading lights can be the best solution. Installation of best loading dock lights can prevent injury as well as maximize loading dock value.



Rotary Products is a reliable and trusted resource of quality loading dock lights which provide light into trailers during the loading and unloading process. The high visibility beam attached to the adjustable arm illuminates the area, creating a productive, safe, and OSHA compliant working environment.



The additional light that the loading dock lights provide makes it easy for workers to work inside the truck or trailer. It offers adequate work light needed for working in long trailers. One can opt from Quartz Halogen, Metal Halide, High Pressure Sodium, Incandescent, LED, and Fluorescent light heads. Other options include the standard duty arm and a heavy-duty arm that can accommodate a modular fan with the light.



Some loading dock lights come up with a flexible arm and can be installed on the ceiling. As they are hit, they return to their position, making them suitable for forklifts operating on the loading dock.



The focused background of Rotary Products enables them to engineer and build the nest loading dock lights and products to ensure the ultimate in user safety and product reliability. To make life easier for drivers, Rotary Products also manufactures simple dock lights with red and green lights to help guide drivers as they back up long trailers. The purpose of these lights is to prevent accidents and injury at night.



They also offer motion activated outdoor lights that only come on when a person or vehicle enters the sensor field. All these lighting appliances are typically designed to facilitate the overall loading process, eliminating the worry that people are working outside in the dark.



About Rotary Products

Rotary Products, Inc. is a renowned manufacturing company based in Ohio. They offer a wide range of warehouse safety and loading dock products.