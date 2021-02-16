Rotary Products Offers Quality Door Dock Seals

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Loading door dock seals and shelters provide a solid contact and alignment between the trailer and the dock door opening. However small they might be, the gap that could be found around a parked trailer at the loading dock can cause massive damage to the products. Those gaps allow unwanted outside elements like dust, wind, rain, bugs, and rodents into the facility. The heating and air conditioning that escapes through these gaps can cost the concerned authority hundreds of dollars per year.



To prevent product damage and create a benign environment for employees to work in, Rotary Products has brought an impeccable solution in the form of door dock seals. The idea behind inventing these products is to ensure that only those things that should get in and out of the loading dock door are things that should be.



They are uniquely designed to serve different applications. They are foam pads that the trailer compresses into when it backs in and comes to rest against the dock bumpers, forming a seal around three sides of the trailer. The purpose of these seals is to provide a tight seal for a relatively low price.



One of the essential functions of dock seals is restricting forklift access to the trailer, thanks to their design. This happens as foam and fabric from the dock seal side pads enter the trailer opening when compressed by the trailer. Moreover, they take less space on the outside of the dock. They are suitable for applications where dock openings are relatively small, or space between door openings is tight.



Rotary Products is a reliable resource for top-notch dock seals that boast special features that protect against specific sources of damage, including trailer pressure and friction, burns from trailer marker lights, as well as head pad sag and pop-off.



For more information on the edge of dock leveler, visit https://www.rotaryproductsinc.com/product-category/edge-of-dock-levelers/.



Call 740-747-2623 for more details.



About Rotary Products, Inc.

Rotary Products, Inc. is a company that specializes in producing custom-made loading dock equipment. Their products are available throughout various parts of North America.