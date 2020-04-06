Rotary Product's Offers Quality Pit Levelers for Efficient Services

Ashley, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2020 --When it comes to determining the right pit levelers for the loading dock, it is essential to decide whether one should opt for a manually operated pit leveler or hydraulic pit leveler. For those dealing with lighter loads or less frequent use of the pit leveler, the manually operated pit levelers may be a cost-effective choice. These manual pit levelers feature a pull chain to release the pit leveler platform and raise the lip projection to connect the loading dock with the truck or trailer.



Rotary Product Inc is proud to announce its most recent product launch. The next-generation dock levelers apply years of experience and science-based load and usage results to ensure people receive reliable solutions for their loading dock requirements for years to come. The reinvented designs incorporate the most current loading dock trends, including safety the efficiency, and longevity providing a product that is reliable and versatile.



Rotary Product's facility in Columbus, Ohio, includes robotic welding capabilities and powder coat finish as part of its state-of-the-art manufacturing process. All of the next-generation dock levelers include multiple full-length structural beams for lasting performance.



Over the years, Rotary Product has expanded its business activity to include the distribution of all types of loading dock products. With approximately 75 years of combined experience designing, studying, and trouble-shooting loading dock applications, the company has seen it all.



The brand new pit levelers boast of full pin lift and rear hinge for even load distribution open front frame for easy cleaning and maintenance and a full-length rear frame angle for flush mounting providing smooth floor transition. Further refinements include front legs offering increased stability, and a secure lip keeper and night lock integrated forklift pockets, and frame leveling system allow for a safe, quick and easy installation.



About Rotary Products, Inc.

Rotary Products, Inc. is a renowned manufacturing company based in Ohio. They offer a wide range of warehouse safety and loading dock products.