Rottenstein Law Group LLP Notes Rise in Number of Reported Alleged Injuries Prompting Xarelto Lawsuits

Rockville Centre, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --In 2013, the U.S. FDA received several hundred adverse event reports submitted by individuals who claimed to have a serious adverse side effect while taking Xarelto (rivaroxaban) (www.xareltoinjuryfirm.com), as compared to a lower number for Pradaxa (dabigatran).* Data show that the number of persons being prescribed these blood thinning drugs is estimated at about 4 million for the year, with Xarelto prescriptions outnumbering Pradaxa prescriptions by two-to-one.* Anticoagulants (or “blood thinners”) are considered high-risk prescription drugs because they can cause excessive internal bleeding and other injuries in some patients.



“We are of course concerned about the increasing number of adverse events reportedly associated with Xarelto,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for anyone possibly harmed by Xarelto to learn about those dangers and about legal options for demanding compensation for injuries suffered.”



Anyone needing more information about the dangers of Xarelto should visit the firm’s new site, where everything is explained in clear, concise language. Representatives of the firm are available to answer any questions, and there is a confidential, no-cost claim evaluation form that can be filled out in order to determine if there are grounds to file a Xarelto lawsuit.



