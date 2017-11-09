Rough Diamond by Nicole Yershon Is Published Globally by Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada recently published Rough Diamond, Turning Disruption Into Advantage In Business And In Life by author, speaker and consultant Nicole Yershon. Jesse Krieger, founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press who is known as 'The entrepreneurial authors' secret weapon' was excited when presented the opportunity to work with Yershon in developing Yershon's first book - Rough Diamond.



Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press says: "We aim to provide a level of support and experience to authors that no other publishing company can or will offer." Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' vision is to elevate global consciousness through individual empowerment. Their mission is to successfully execute best-seller book launches on behalf of their authors and to add value before, during and after the launch by focusing on the big picture possibilities for their authors book, business and brand.



Rough Diamond, is a must read for those who have a fire in their belly, a hunger for change, and a belief in the transformative power of disruption. Yershon will share the tools with you to do more, and be more because you have it within your power to do so. This is your opportunity to change your destiny, to stop regretting not doing more and to stop resisting change and shutting down creative ideas.



Nicole Yershon says: "If you do nothing you might spend your entire adult life having the imagination and inspiration sucked out of you. You've got two choices, you can let it crush you or you can push back and write your own rules."



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press publishing team worked closely with Yershon to craft the perfect book around her vision of how to turn inevitable disruptions into advantages in not only business but life as well. Rough Diamond is now available on Amazon.



For more information on how Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press partners with authors and entrepreneurs, visit www.LifestyleEntrepreneursPress.com.