Rough Diamond by Nicole Yershon Launches Globally

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Nicole Yershon 'Disruptor-In-Chief,' entrepreneur, speaker, consultant, author and founder of Lab For Hire & Co. launches Rough Diamond, Turning Disruption Into Advantage In Business And In Life for those who have a fire in their belly, a hunger for change, and a belief in the transformative power of disruption. If you know it's time to shake things up but you're not quite sure how. This book puts you on notice and Yershon will share the tools with you to do more, and be more because you have it within your power to do so. This is your opportunity to change your destiny, to stop regretting not doing more and to stop resisting change and shutting down creative ideas. You are a Rough Diamond - who shines bright, even if unpolished, and savors each day for the opportunity it presents to innovate, connect and disrupt the status quo.



Dave Trott, a legend in the world of advertising said that Yershon is "An irresistible force against immovable objects."



Statistically speaking, those people who spend their careers resisting change are the same people who most likely regret not doing more of what they love. Yershon believes in the transformative power of disruption and change because it creates opportunity to do something new and valuable leading to success. Rough Diamond is a case study about a life of doing and not regretting, about a journey of personal growth and developing a strong sense of self, and about making life changes to quickly move on and continue moving forward rather than lying down and giving up for fear of failure. Don't spend your time and waste your career resisting change, this book will help you see that it's entirely possible to get stuff done right now and how to turn the inevitable disruptions into advantages. It's time for Different Rules. It's time for Rough Diamond.



"Among many other virtues, Nicole is a superconnector. Somewhere out there is someone who already has a solution to your problem. You could spend months trying to find them. Nicole has them on speed-dial." ~Rory Sutherland, Vice-Chairman, Ogilvy



About Nicole Yershon

Nicole Yershon is a consultant, speaker, judge, mentor and connector. She is the founder of Lab For Hire™ and before that the Ogilvy Labs – a dedicated Innovation unit of Ogilvy & Mather Group. Part of WPP Group plc. Just a few of the clients she has worked with over recent years. Amex, IBM, BP, Crimestoppers, Selfridges, Unilever, BA and Wetherspoons.



Nicole also works with many pioneering businesses around the world. For example Appear[Here], Microsoft Ventures, IBM Smartcamp, Cisco Big Awards, Collider and Blippar just to name a few. Yerson sits at the complex and vital intersection between business, creativity, technology, marketing and the future.