Round Rock Eye Care Clinic Takes on Glaucoma with a Barrage of Advanced Tests

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2014 --Master Eye Associates, an eye care clinic in Round Rock, is reminding patients that glaucoma is a manageable and treatable condition as long as it’s detected early and watched over closely. Using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Scanning Laser Polarimetry, the experienced optometrists at Master Eye are able to find and diagnose early cases of glaucoma before they would be visible with any other form of testing. Adopting new technology and using the most accurate eye diagnostic tools in the industry has always been a priority at Master Eye Associates.



Monitoring the progress of glaucoma is essential to preventing long term vision loss. Master Eye Associates uses a state-of-the-art spectral domain OCT to get the most accurate measurement of progressive nerve fiber loss. How nerve loss is progressing is the deciding factor when it comes to determining the effectiveness of glaucoma treatment. Only OCT scans that use this advanced technology are able to accurately capture progression, and therefore make it possible for a doctor to best decide how to combat the disease.



If left unchecked, glaucoma can lead to severe vision loss or permanent blindness. Master Eye Associates recommends that children and adults each have their eyes checked once per year. All comprehensive eye exams should test for glaucoma as well as other common eye conditions.



About Master Eye Associates

