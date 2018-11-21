Roxxlyn Kickstarter Campaign Unveils Designer Marble Sunglasses

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --Roxxlyn has just launched a new Kickstarter campaign unveiling the world's first ultra-light marble sunglasses to the world.



The idea for the Roxxlyn Eyewear Collection came from a group of people who love design, sustainable production, and exceptional quality. The team recognizes the unique individual traits encompassed by each person, and they aim to create sunglasses that are as unique as those who wear them.



With the Roxxlyn Eyewear Collection, modern silhouettes and fine marble construction are featured with accents of high-quality stone and stainless steel. Each version includes in the collection - Yoko, Aron, Ryse, Cyrus, and Eloise - are designed to be comfortable, stylish, and unique.



The stones are less than one millimeter thin and shaped through a specialized process yielding the frames. The lenses are framed in filigree stainless steel and aluminum, with functional nose pads for maximum comfort. The lenses are tinted and given an anti-reflective coating while filtering out UVA, UVB, and UVC rays.



Final prototypes have already been fulfilled, and with the help of the Kickstarter campaign, Roxxlyn's first collection aims to be available for ordering by January 2019 for early birds. All backers will receive their Roxxlyn eyeglasses in May 2019.



According to the team at Roxxlyn, they hope to raise just over $11,000 with their campaign. Pledgers will receive updates, personalized lens cleaning cloths, Slate Stone glasses, Marble sunglasses, and more. Retail starter packs are even available.



The Roxxlyn team invites people to check out the Kickstarter campaign, learn more about the story and design of the Roxxlyn Eyewear Collection, and help raise awareness and capital for this exciting project. More information can be found now at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/real-stone-sunglass/first-real-ultra-light-marble-sunglasses-handmade?ref=38o9jw.



