ROXY Plastic Surgery Now Offering Internal Mommy Makeovers in Columbus Ohio

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe is pleased to announce she is one of the few Columbus, Ohio plastic surgeons offering Internal Mommy Makeovers. "We've all heard of breast augmentations and tummy tucks as the quintessential features of a 'Mommy Makeover'," says Dr. Grawe. "But it's not just about fixing what is visible on the outside; it's about feeling good on the inside as well! Women face other, less obvious issues after having children – such as low libido and enlarged labias," she explains.



Depending on individual need, Internal Mommy Makeover service may include:



- The O-Shot: Women with low sexual desire, urinary incontinence, looseness, or vaginal dryness can get a safe, natural injection of platelet-rich plasma (derived from their own blood) to stimulate the growth of healthier, stronger vaginal tissue. The procedure is done in just 20 minutes with no downtime with effects lasting for 18 months or longer. Within a week, patients will start feeling as though they are "tightened back to normal" down there, with increased sensation and climaxing during intercourse, the board-certified Ohio plastic surgeon explains.



- Labiaplasty: Women with asymmetry or enlarged labias following pregnancy can have excess tissue cut away and dissolvable stitches put in place. "Last year, 8,745 women had this procedure done – more than 1,000 than the year before, so it's something that more and more patients are feeling comfortable with, particularly mothers who are embarrassed by some of the changes that have followed pregnancy and labor," says Dr. Grawe. Other common seekers of labiaplasty include triathletes, swimmers, yoga practitioners, cyclists and people with congenital deformities who complain of "uncomfortable rubbing and friction" during their day-to-day activities, she adds.



Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe runs an all-female plastic surgery practice near Columbus in Powell, Ohio. She is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery with training completed at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and the Ohio State University Medical Center. She has been in private practice since 2010, specializing in breast augmentation, cosmetic surgery and other procedures for women. Dr. Grawe earned "Top 100 Doctor" Award on RealSelf and has a 5-star rating on Google.



"The stigmas that once surrounded such procedures have evaporated with the widespread acceptance of plastic surgery in general," says Dr. Grawe. "These procedures correct very real medical issues in some cases, or in other cases, simply restore what has been lost through difficult labors. Why should women sacrifice their bodies, enjoyment of intimacy and their self-confidence for the rest of their lives in order to have children?"



More information and videos can be found on Dr. Grawe's blog at http://www.roxyplasticsurgery.com/internal-mommy-makeover-columbus-ohio.



