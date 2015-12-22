ROXY Plastic Surgery of Columbus Offers Shimmer & Shine Facial for the Holidays

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --ROXY Plastic Surgery Center and Med Spa in Columbus, Ohio is running a special skincare offer until December 31st. The Holiday Shimmer & Shine Facial is the perfect way to rejuvenate your skin, combining an exfoliant SkinMedica or Jan Marini exfoliant peel with a luminating mask for just $90 – a savings of over 25%!



"The Ohio winters can be brutal on our skin," explains Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe, head of ROXY Plastic Surgery Center and Med Spa. "It's nice to start off the New Year with a bit of pampering. Our SkinMedica and Jan Marini peels exfoliate those dead, outer layers of skin to reveal fresher, healthier skin beneath. The Shimmer & Shine Facial brightens the complexion, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, resolves pigmentation issues, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles." Each exfoliating peel is customized to the individual by a highly trained Physician's Assistant.



Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe invites customers looking to save even more money on regular visits to consider the Med Spa's exclusive membership. For $50/month, Club ROXY VIP's receive one Dermaplane, Lactic/Glycolic Peel, or Microneedling session. In addition, they receive discounted pricing on Botox ($11/unit), Spray Tans ($25), and a host of rotating monthly deals. All new members get a $30 coupon to be used toward any service. VIPs also receive first chance scheduling for all promotions and access to special exclusive events.



Club ROXY VIP Members can take advantage of the special Holiday Shimmer & Shine Facial offer at an even lower discounted price – for just $77. "If you believe in the importance of investing in routine beauty maintenance and enjoy a little monthly pampering, then please join the club and save yourself hundreds of dollars," says Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe.



More information on the Shimmer & Shine Facial and the ROXY VIP Membership can be found at http://www.roxyplasticsurgery.com/holiday-exfoliant-peel-and-mask-columbus-ohio-special/



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery serves as Ohio's leading, all-female plastic surgery center and med spa. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find ROXY Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



For more information contact ROXY Plastic Surgery here or follow them on Facebook.



Contact Info:

Name: Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe

Organization: ROXY Plastic Surgery

Phone: 614-764-7699