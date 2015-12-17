ROXY Plastic Surgery Offers Holiday Deals with Facial or Peel Purchase in Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Chemical peels and facials are minimally-invasive procedures done to improve the quality of the skin. According to Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe at ROXY Plastic Surgery, they are particularly popular prior to the winter holidays. "Many people come in looking for a rejuvenated look for Christmas gatherings and New Year's Eve parties… or they come in just after the New Year for a fresh start," Dr. Grawe explains. "This year, we wanted to give these customers a little extra bang for their buck to show our appreciation for their business. 'Tis the season for giving, after all!"



This month, facial or peel purchasers will be able to choose one of the following gifts:



- 1 free dermaplane – Dermaplaning is a painless procedure that uses a scalpel to gently remove the outermost layer of dull skin to encourage faster cell turnover and restore the skin's natural glow. When combined with a chemical peel or facial, it boosts exfoliation and enhances skin care product penetration for better overall results.



- 1 free booster mask – A relaxing, nutrient-rich mask nourishes and moisturizes the face after dermaplaning.



- 30% off microneedling – Fine needles are used to stimulate collagen and elastin production to improve skin texture and firmness. It also reduces pore size, scarring and stretch marks.



- 3 free spray tans – Get that warm summer glow back, without the dangers of the tanning bed or the sun's UV!



- $10/unit Botox – Save $5 per unit on our most popular wrinkle-erasing injection therapy. Bunny lines on the nose can be treated with as little as 5 units, but most trouble spots (like crow's feet and horizontal forehead lines) will require 10-20 units. The deepest forehead creases may require up to 30 units.



- Free 3 mL bottle of Latisse – Latisse is the first (and only) FDA-approved treatment for short, sparse eyelashes.



- Free Obagi brightening kit – Obagi is one of the most effective, non-prescription skin brighteners on the market and a great enhancement to a chemical peel or facial treatment.



- 20% off select skin care products – The chemical peel or facial provider can recommend a customized solution for common skin problems like dryness, oiliness, blotchy pigmentation, acne or aging with products from Obagi, SkinMedica, Neocutis, and others.



- Free Clarisonic cleanser and 10% off Clarisonic brush – Save over $25 on accessories if you already own the Clarisonic at-home exfoliating system.



"Chemical peels and facials treat many different skin care issues," explains Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe. "Acne, scars, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles, rough patches, irregular pigmentation, and age spots are all conditions we treat." She adds that the face can be a little red for three to five days following these procedures, so it's best to schedule at least a week in advance of a special holiday occasion.



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery serves as Ohio's leading, all-female plastic surgery center and med spa. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find ROXY Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



