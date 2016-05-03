ROXY Plastic Surgery Offers Ohio Students Rare Opportunity to Shadow a Busy Plastic Surgery Practice

Powell, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --Aspiring surgeons, students, and healthcare industry professionals in Columbus, Ohio are being offered a unique opportunity to "shadow" a successful plastic surgeon in a new mentoring program. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe runs a thriving all-female plastic surgery office that specializes in aesthetic enhancements from Botox injections to breast augmentation surgeries.



The official mentorship program stems from the tide of inquiries her office has received from students who would like to learn more about working in the medical field or plastic surgery industry, specifically. "What we're finding is that a college education is often not enough to steer people into an environment where they can really thrive," says Dr. Grawe. "What our mentorship does is give students and people working in other medical offices a feel for the day-to-day vibe in a busy private plastic surgery practice."



She adds: "We've met with people at different points in their careers – from those who are just starting to think about choosing a career path, to people in the middle of their medical admin careers who are thinking of coming over to plastic surgery from another discipline, to aspiring surgeons soon to get into their residency training," says Dr. Grawe. So far, two Nurse Practitioners, two Physician's Assistants, two Pre-Med students, and one high school student have participated in ROXY Plastic Surgery's formal mentorship program.



A typical plastic surgery mentorship at Dr. Grawe's office includes:



- A sit-down with Dr. Grawe to discuss goals, dreams and opportunities

- A shadowing opportunity following all day-to-day operations of a plastic surgeon

- Sit-ins for pre-operative and post-operative patient consults

- Sit-ins for actual procedures (like Botox, Kybella, laser treatments, and surgeries)

- Pairings with office staff members based on interest for career development



To get started, interested applicants should contact Candice in the ROXY Plastic Surgery office to set up an appointment. Mentorship opportunities run the gamut from a couple of days on a spring break to several days a week for three months. "It's really based on individual need," says Dr. Grawe. "Sometimes you just have a few questions you need answered before making up your mind. Other times, the decision to make the leap into the plastic surgery field is more complex or difficult and you want to spend more time seeing how the office functions. We'd like to help a diverse pool of shadows, no matter what stage of their careers they're in."



Interested applicants are also invited to check out Dr. Graw's Snapchat account where some of the shadows have agreed to appear during their first visits to the office. https://www.snapchat.com/add/drgrawe



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery is an all-female plastic surgery center and med spa in Columbus, Ohio. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find Roxy Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



Contact Info:



Name: Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe

Organization: ROXY Plastic Surgery

Phone: 614-764-7699



Mod Girl Marketing

800-388-7732

www.modgirlmarketing.com