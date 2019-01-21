Royal Home Flooring Earns 2018 Angie's List Super Service Award

Bridgeview, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --Royal Home Flooring is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2018.



"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."



Angie's List Super Service Award 2018 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.



"Our Royal Promise"



Royal Home Flooring has been listed on Angie's List since 2010. This is the third year Royal Home Flooring has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



About Royal Home Flooring

Royal Home Flooring is a family owned and operated company that began their speciality in carpet and flooring installation over 40 years ago. From there, they progressed into becoming a large supplier of the highest quality carpet, hardwood, vinyl and laminate flooring. We offer same day appointments that include a free consultation as well as advice on what to look for when it comes to deciding which flooring works best for your home.