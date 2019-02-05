Royal Home Flooring Emerges as the Top Rated Flooring Store in Naperville and Orland Park, Illinois

Bridgeview, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --There is nothing like hardwood flooring that offers natural warmth and a touch of classic styling to homes. That said, there are times when hardwood may not be the best choice. Traditional solid wood flooring may not be the right candidates for some rooms. They can better withstand the rigors of different areas of the home. Engineered hardwood is especially useful in basements and bathrooms where moisture is present.



During the first look, it looks like natural wood. Factors like wood-grain appearance and similarity to wooden planks regarding size have made them the best alternative for hardwood. The durability of laminate flooring is usually more than various woods.



Engineered wood flooring is used to create a tight seam using the click lock system and the tongue and groove boars that lock together. There is no glue involved so the floor floats over a foam or cork and can be used over any subfloor-plywood, solid old hardwood, tile and much more.



Royal Home Flooring, a reputable flooring store in Naperville and Orland Park, Illinois, offers quality engineered floors that come in a range of species. Coated with aluminum oxide, they are now stronger than most applied finishes. Engineered plans differ in width, thickness, and thinness. Thinner flooring is nailed to the floor for stability. Thick engineered flooring can be nailed to a wood subfloor or stuck to dry concrete slabs. The thickest plan can be considered as a flooring floor.



At Royal Home Flooring, the professional installers possess a high level of experience and expertise to get the job done with precision and care. They will move the furniture for the clients and respect the valuables and will guarantee to ensure that nothing will be damaged in the home.



About Royal Home Flooring

Royal Home Flooring is a well-known flooring company which offers services in Bolingbrook, Brookfield IL, Aurora IL, Joliet, Chicago, Elgin IL, Oak Brook, Naperville, Oak Lawn, Plainfield IL, Orland Park and Schaumburg.