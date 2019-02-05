Royal Home Flooring Expounds the Benefits of Engineered Wood Flooring in Chicago and Oak Lawn, Illinois

Bridgeview, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --Engineered wood flooring consists of a layer of sandwiches called plies of hardwood and plywood combined through the process of heating and pressing. On the top of the layer is a hardwood veneer. Underneath the surface is the heart of plywood, with every ply lying upright to give the floor strength and stability and making it less prone to expansion and contraction. Engineered wood flooring has a minimum of three plies and maximum 12. A quality floor is always found to have more layers.



Usually, the difference between a solid wood floor and an engineered one can be better observed once it's laid. The plies can be seen from the side before the engineered wood flooring is installed.



According to the experts, engineered wood flooring is more suitable for higher moisture areas and rooms with environments with varying humidity levels such as kitchens, bathrooms, and concrete floors. It can withstand moderate changes in temperature and humidity. However, it is not the right candidate for the high moisture situation - basements that could get flooded. Mold and bacteria can grow underneath them, and if they get wet, they will buckle and shift.



Royal Home Flooring is a reliable name when it comes to wood flooring in Chicago and Oak Lawn, Illinois. Over the years, the company has done a commendable job by installing some great engineered wood flooring, serving the needs of their valued clients.



The flooring options that one can choose from coming in varied shapes and sizes. Depending on the needs and requirements, one will be rightly assisted in selecting the right flooring option that better matches their property. At Royal Home Flooring, the technicians are precisely doing that.



For more information on flooring store in Naperville and Orland Park, Illinois, visit https://www.myroyalflooring.com.



About Royal Home Flooring

Royal Home Flooring is a well-known flooring company which offers services in Bolingbrook, Brookfield IL, Aurora IL, Joliet, Chicago, Elgin IL, Oak Brook, Naperville, Oak Lawn, Plainfield IL, Orland Park and Schaumburg.