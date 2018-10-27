Royal Limo a Vancouver Limousine Company Offering Halloween Rides for Residents

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2018 --Royal Limousine is a licensed limousine company that offers transportation services in and around Vancouver BC.



Halloween is just around the corner and Vancouver has many events planned for the entire week. Each year Fright Nights at the PNE is the most popular among the locals and tourists in Vancouver. This year the event at the PNE will be offering thrilling/themed rides, really scary haunted homes and creepy attractions. The cost of admission depends on what day of the week you visit the PNE. Royal Limo Vancouver will be offering 24/7 luxury transportation to the PNE at discounted rates from all over the lower mainland.



For those who want something more sedate, the pumpkin patch in Richmond is not to be missed. The Richmond Country farm is offering a wagon ride, a visit to the animal farm and you can pick your own pumpkin.



For people of all ages, nothing beats the Stanley Park Ghost train ride which takes passengers past scary, creepy and very creative ghosts and ghouls. This magical ride always attracts many visitors, so get there early and dress warm.



For older individuals seeking Halloween thrills, visit the Vancouver Haunted Trolley tours. This two and a half hour tour takes you through some of the creepiest spots in old Vancouver and the Vancouver Police Museum. The tour is both educational and spine-chilling, but all in good fun.



For those who love lights and nature, then a visit to the Vandusen Botanical garden is a must. This kid-friendly place has been decorated for Halloween and has a number of glowing pumpkin caricatures and goulash music. Finally, there is the Repears Maze of Terror in Chilliwack.



Royal Limo Services will take you to all of these events in style and comfort for a very affordable price. The company has leased state of art luxury stretch sedans and hired professional chauffeurs. Since parking at most of the Halloween venues is usually limited, the best way to travel is with a limo service.



Royal Limo is offering 'Halloween' discounts for the last 3 days of the month. The newest SUV luxury limousines come fully equipped with GPS tracking which permits the chauffeur to know the traffic conditions ahead of time.



